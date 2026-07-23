Obituary: Philip Wayne Hutchins, 71, Bardstown

Philip Wayne Hutchins, 71, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2026. He was born February 22, 1955.

PHILIP WAYNE HUTCHINS

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Following his military service, he worked for Byrd and Son, where he spent many years performing manual labor.

He treasured spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed being outdoors, word searches, and riding his beloved electric bike, which brought him great joy and many memorable moments. If you saw him cruising around town on his bike, you knew he was enjoying every minute of the ride. He also deeply loved his longtime dog, Gracie, who meant the world to him and preceded him in death.

He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his great wisdom, his unforgettable sense of humor, and the joy he found in life’s simple pleasures. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Darlene “Libby” Downs Hutchins; two grandsons, Phillip Wayne Hutchins III and John Wayne Hutchins; and his parents, William Alfred Hutchins and Mary Brown Hutchins.

He is survived by two daughters, Amanda (Travis) Hamilton and Tonya Hutchins; one son, Philip (Ashley) Wayne Hutchins II; three sisters, Nora Stump, Patsy Mercer, and Donna Newton; two brothers, Greg Hutchins and Al Hutchins; seven grandchildren, Katelyn Hutchins, Aydan Hutchins, Alex Hamilton, Ace Hamilton, Libby Hutchins, Jeremiah Hutchins and Teresa Hutchins; two stepgrandchildren, Darren Smith and Aubrey Smith; and many other relatives and loved ones.

The memorial service is noon Saturday, July 25, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with military honors.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 25, 2026 at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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