Obituary: Randall Wayne ‘Randy’ Robertson, 84, Bardstown

Randall Wayne “Randy ” Robertson, 84, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville.

He was a respected coach, athlete and educator. He was born Oct. 24, 1941, in Russell Springs. He was raised in Russell County, starring on the high school basketball team, and continuing his athletic career at Drake University in Iowa, Southeast Christian College in Winchester, and Campbellsville College in Campbellsville.

Following completion of his teaching degree from Campbellsville College in the spring of 1963, he started employment with the Nelson County Board of Education settling in Bardstown at My Old Kentucky Home High School, moving to Nelson County Senior High following consolidation in the fall of 1969.

At MOKH High School, he taught biology and sciences and continued at Nelson County High School adding physical education later in his career. It was during his teaching career that he also distinguished himself as a respected coach, coaching baseball, basketball, and track. Coaching his squad to the first trophy ever placed in the NCHS trophy case. He was also responsible for the construction of the NCHS baseball field, completing much of the field grooming himself.

He then coached the baseball team from 1970 (the first season) through 1981. He is perhaps best remembered for his successful tenure as NCHS basketball coach, taking over for dear friend Ernest Ruby in the mid-seventies after serving as his assistant from the start of the program, winning multiple district titles. He retired from coaching in the spring of 1985. He continued to teach until 1994, enjoying watching the continued successes of Coaches Kenny Simpson and Minor Harmon. He was later elected to the Nelson County Senior High School Athletic Hall of Fame and the 5th Region Athletic Hall of Fame.

Following retirement, and even before, he was an avid fisherman, always enjoying his time on the lakes of Kentucky. Some of his favorite memories were of times spent fishing with his dear friend Herbie Phelps, and he remained active in Bardstown United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Robertson and Lura Burton Robertson.

He is survived by his loving angel of a wife, Vivian Stephens Robertson of Bardstown; two sons, Dr. Stephen Wayne Robertson (Dr. Gina Davis) of Bowling Green, and James “Wesley” Robertson (Alice Robertson) of Bardstown; two sisters, Judy Downing of Chicago and Carol Wheat of Somerset; one brother, and Gary Robertson of Russell Springs; two grandchildren, Kara Beth Robertson of Louisville, and Stephen “Connor” Robertson of Bowling Green; two bonus grandchildren, Shelby Culver and Logan Culver, both of Bardstown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home. Burial is later in the day at Bethlehem Cemetery in Russell Springs.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bardstown United Methodist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

