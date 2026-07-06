Obituary: Randy Houston, 74, Cox’s Creek

Randy Houston, 74, of Cox’s Creek, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 2, 2026. He was born July 13, 1951, in Hemphill. He was the son of the late Denton and Sophia Little Houston.

RANDY HOUSTON

He was a dedicated employee of Ford Motor Company until his retirement. He had a lifelong passion for restoring classic cars, attending street rod shows, and trading automobiles. While these hobbies brought him great joy, nothing meant more to him than his family. He cherished every moment spent as a father, and as a Pap. Those who knew him will remember his kind heart, generous spirit, and love for the people closest to him.

His legacy will live on through the love he gave his family, the friendships he built, and the memories created around classic cars, laughter, and time spent together. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jacqueline Lucille Houston; one son, James Robert Houston; two brothers, Ronnie Houston and Sonny Houston; and one granddaughter, Makalyn Rae Hill.

He is survived by one daughter, Susan Houston of Springfield; one son, Randy A. (Heather) Houston of Louisville; two sisters, Susan Houston (Ken Hall) of Martin and and LeeAnn (Keith) Holbrook of Bardstown; five grandchildren, Kelsey Houston, Hailey Houston, Conner (Ny’laizha Mclendon) Houston, Reese Houston, and Denton Byrd; two great-grandchildren, Joey Johnson IV and Malory Johnson; a special friend, Sherry Nicholas; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life is noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The funeral is 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at the funeral home with Bro. Craig Wright officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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