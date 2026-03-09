Obituary: Rhonda Colleen Krauss, 69, Bardstown

Rhonda Colleen Krauss, 69, of Bardstown, died Sunday, March 8, 2026, at her home. She was born Dec. 19, 1956, in Marion County. She was a devoted homemaker and formerly served as an EMT with Nelson County EMS. She deeply loved her grandchildren and was known as a mother to all — selfless, loving, and giving, she was truly the rock of her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Michael “Hank” Krauss; her parents, Joseph Leo and Mary Belle Lee Hutchins; and three brothers, Dale Anthony Hutchins, Kenneth Leo Hutchins and James Harold “Harry” Hutchins.

Survivors include her husband, Frank Clark; three children,

two daughters, Melissa Soria (DeWayne Thomas) and Colleen Krauss Simpson (Brandon), both of Bardstown; one son, Hank Krauss Jr. (Sarah) of Bardstown; one stepdaughter, Dawn Krauss Willingham of Robertsdale, Ala.; one stepson, David Krauss of Robertsdale, Ala.; three sisters, Rosemary Mattingly (Larry) of Louisville, Rita Hutchins of Santa Clara, Calif. and Renee Jennings (Brad) of Campbell, Calif.; three brothers, Philip Hutchins (Judy) of New Haven, Jerry Hutchins (Dottie) of Bardstown and Paul Hutchins (Diane) of Cape Coral, Fla.; six grandchildren, Grace, Harper, Travis Jr., Summer, Jaxon, Jett with twin grandchildren on the way; and two stepgrandchildren, Heather and T.J.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2026, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2026, with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the funeral home.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

