Obituary: Rhonda Douglas, 65, Bardstown

Rhonda Douglas, 65, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at her home.

RHONDA DOUGLAS

She was born Feb. 15, 1960, in Elizabethtown to her parents, Charles and Gladys Richardson Foster. She was a beautician and head bottling foreman at Heaven Hill Distillery.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson.

Survivors include two daughters, Tonya Cruz and Jessica Douglas; her significant other, Paul Downs; and seven grandchildren, Andrea Morales, Cody Burton, Rhonda Burton, Kelsey Nichols, Jorge Luis Vargas, Cesar Julian Dimas and Iris Jazmin Dimas; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial in the old Mount Moriah Cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-