Obituary: Richard Dale Maddox, 50, Taylorsville

Richard Dale Maddox, 50, of Taylorsville, died Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Feb. 10, 1975, in Louisville to Mary Sue Welch and Fred Maddox Sr. He was a former employee of Jiffy Lube. He enjoyed trips to Tennessee and loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Maddox Sr.; two brothers, Elvis Baine and Michael Maddox; and his stepfather, Terry Dotson.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Frazier Maddox; his mother, Mary Sue Welch of Taylorsville; three daughters, Jessica Maddox, Destiny Maddox and Kaley Maddox, all of Louisville; one son, Alan Carson of Taylorsville; one sister, Sibrina (Jonathan) Crouch of Taylorsville; two brothers, Freddie (Victoria) Maddox of Shelbyville and Roy Baine of Taylorsville; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Chad Goodlett officiate. Burial is in the Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025,, 9-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 19, 2025.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

