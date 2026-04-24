Obituary: Richard Lee ‘Ricky’ Coulter, 70, Bardstown

Richard Lee “Ricky” Coulter, 70, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Care Center.

RICHARD LEE “RICKY” COULTER

He was born July 4, 1955 in Bardstown to the late Everett Lee and Anna Elizabeth Downs Coulter. He was a retired truck driver. He drove for Ellis Towing for 14 years and was a driver and worked in maintenance at IMI for 29 years. He loved Harley Davidson motorcycles, enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. Ricky was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Everett Coulter.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Donna Riley Coulter; one daughter, Jessica (Mark) Edelen of Bardstown; one son, Brandon (Sydney) Coulter of Bardstown; two sisters, Elizabeth (Joe Ray) Hahn of Chaplin and Margaret Pearl (Tommy) Osborne of Bardstown; one sister-in-law, Patsy Coulter of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Bryson, Cate, Jack and Jaxson; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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