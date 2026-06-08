Obituary: Rick Delk, 72, Bardstown

Rick Delk, 72, of Bardstown, died Friday, June 5, 2026, at UK Chandler Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 17, 1953, in Louisville. He retired from Ford Motor Company after 34 years.

RICK DELK

He leaves a legacy of love, laughter, and friendship that will never be forgotten. He found joy in life’s simple pleasures. Boating, fishing, traveling, and being with family. He loved Dale Hollow Lake, trolling with his wife, and watching his kids and grandkids share the same love of nature and the happiness of contentment.

More than anything, he cherished his family. He treasured the time spent with those he loved, creating memories filled with laughter, stories and togetherness. His warm smile, quick wit, and generous spirit made him a friend to many and a source of comfort and joy to everyone who knew him.

His life was defined by the relationships he built and the love he shared. He leaves behind family and friends who will forever carry his memory in their hearts and find comfort in the countless moments they shared with him. Though he will be deeply missed, his legacy lives on in the laughter he inspired, the friendships he nurtured and the love he gave so freely.

He is resting in peace and surrounded by calm waters and endless horizons he loved so much.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Gladys Delk.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Delk of Bardstown; one daughter, Amber (Kevin) Johnson of Campbellsville; one son, Travis (Tory) Delk, of Bardstown; one sister, Brenda Smith; one brother, Gary (Cathy) Delk; four grandchildren, Brody and Lakelyn Delk, Kannon and Aspen Johnson; and three nephews, Keith Delk, Jeff Delk, and Adam Compton.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2026, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trooper Island Camp, 919 Versailles Rd, Frankfort, KY 40601.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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