Obituary: Ricky Wayne Yonts, 64, formerly of Bardstown

Ricky Wayne Yonts, 64, of Willisburg, formerly of Bardstown, died Tuesday, June 23, 2026. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, a cherished Papa and faithful friend. He leaves behind a legacy of love, strength and dedication to his family.

RICKY WAYNE YONTS

He was the son of the late Connie and Shirley Yonts of Botland.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Janice Downs Yonts; five children, Miranda Yonts, Zachary (Sommer) Yonts and Samantha Yonts, all of Willisburg, Jen Yonts of Lexington, and Daniel (Suzanne) Yonts of Lawrenceburg; three sisters, Micki Yonts of Bardstown, Connie (Kenny) Jones of Willisburg, and Beth (Paul) Martin of New Haven; seven grandchildren who brought immense joy to his life, Maison, Zeke, Celia, Kora-Kaye, Janleight, Lilah and Charlotte; and many beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Though his family mourns his passing, they find comfort in knowing that he was welcomed into his heavenly home, where he has been made whole and healthy once again. His unwavering love for his family, his kind spirit and the memories he created will be treasured forever.

He will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered and forever held in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

The memorial services is 6 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2026, at Bethel Baptist Church in Harrodsburg.

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