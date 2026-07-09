Obituary: Robbie Farrell Crouch Langford, 85, Willisburg

Robbie Farrell Crouch Langford, 85, of Willisburg, died at 2:30 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2026 at the Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine.

ROBBIE FARRELL CROUCH LANGFORD

She was born in Washington County June 6, 1941 to the late Ruel and Myrtle Coulter Crouch.

She attended the Temple Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Springfield High School and attended St. Catharine College and Campbellsville College. She received her master’s degree from the University of Kentucky. She was a retired school teacher having taught for the Washington County School System.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Billy Warren Langford (April 13, 2021); two sisters, Mary Ellen Logsdon (Jan. 18, 2021) and Pauline Sweazy (June 12, 2015); and one brother, Donald Crouch (Feb. 24, 2001).

Survivors include one daughter, Leslie Langford (Rob Medley) of Springfield;

one son, Brad Langford (Nikki); four grandchildren, Anne Farrell Nicely (Shane), Spencer Warren Langford (Mara), Patrick Nolan Langford (Emma) and Benjamin Hollon Langford; and two great-granddaughters, Addison Farrell Nicely and Elizabeth Sawyer Nicely.

The funeral was noon Thursday, July 9, 2026, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with the Rev. John McDaniel officiating. Burial will be on Cemetery Hill in Springfield.

Serving as pallbearers were Spencer Langford, Patrick Langford, Ben Langford, Shane Nicely, Rob Medley and William Yaste.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

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