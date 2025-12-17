Obituary: Robert Cornelius Murray Barnes, 78, formerly of Bardstown

Robert Cornelius Murray Barnes, 78, of formerly of Bardstown, died Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, at 9:45 a.m. at the Veterans Affair Hospital in Louisville.

ROBERT CORNELIUS MURRAY BARNES

He was born March 14, 1947, to he late Samuel Lee Barnes and Mary Liza Murray. He lost his mother at an early age, leaving him to be raised by his grandmother, the late Alice Murray, his aunt, Gertrude Barber, his cousin and mentor, John Ed Johnson, and Virginia Stivers who still survives.

He joined the U.S. Air Force after graduating high school. When he returned home to Bardstown, he was employed by Lily Tulip which later became Owen-Illinois where he was a press man. He later retired from Owen-Illinois and moved to Louisville. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Louisville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Byron Clifton Knott; two sisters, Vivian Barnes and Patricia Lynn Barnes; and one brother Joseph Samuel Barnes III.

He is survived by William Duncan and Meredith Livers, both of Bardstown, Michael Parrish, Jerry Livers, Tyra D. Livers, all of Louisville, Jason (Melissa) Livers of New Haven, Carvel Knott of Elizabethtown, Lionel Knott and Rosanna’ George both of Louisville; his siblings, Donald Cato Payne of Louisville, Marie Barnes of Pontiac, Mich., Barbara Barnes of Denver, Colo., Susan Ann Barnes of Atlanta, Ga., and Lisa Kay Barnes of Tupelo, Miss.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

The family would like to give special thanks to everyone that called, texted, sent prayers and hugs. The support through this time means more to them than you will ever know.

The funeral is noon Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown, with the Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating. Burial is in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 22, 2025.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

-30-