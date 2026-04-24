Obituary: Robert K. ‘Kenny’ Downs, 87, Bardstown

Robert K. “Kenny” Downs, 87, of Bardstown, died Monday, April 20, 2026, at Jewish Hospital Rudd Heart and Lung Center. He was born Oct. 11, 1938 in Nelson County.

ROBERT K. “KENNY” DOWNS

He loved to work and play on any piece of equipment that was available and he loved old cars. He was full of life til the very end. He always had a smile on his face, hat on his head, and bib overalls on.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Beulah Downs; and one stepdaughter, Leigh Anne Spalding.

He is survived by his wife, Barbie Downs; two sons, David Lee (Cheryl) Downs, and Donald E. (Janell) Downs, both of Bardstown; one stepdaughter, Angie L. Richardson, of Bardstown; one stepson, S. Todd Spalding of Louisville; a special grandson, Cory Downs; eight grandchildren, Nathan, Hannah, Hunter, Shelbie, Jemma, Jenifer, Ashley and Bobby; many great-grandchildren; three sisters, Kathy Goodin, Janie Gordon and Betty Jones; two brothers, Joe Downs and Allen Downs; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Freddy Riggs officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2026, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-