Obituary: Robert M. ‘Buck’ Hourigan, 83, Springfield

Robert M. “Buck” Hourigan, 83, of Springfield, died Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at his home where he resided with his wife and was surrounded by his family.

ROBERT M. “BUCK” HOURIGAN

He was born in Washington County Dec. 14, 1941, to the late Thomas Monroe and Amanda Black Hourigan.

Preceding him in death were his parents and two grandchildren, Jesse S. Hourigan and Jade I. Pevley.

He was a graduate of Springfield High School and Centre College in Danville. He had four great loves in his life — his family, golf, snow skiing, and he was dedicated to serving his Lord and Savior.

He worked for many years at Lincoln Homestead State Park, where he was a valued and trusted employee. He also served as a spiritual leader, Sunday school teacher and a deacon/elder for most of his life. He was always willing to reach out and offer his friendship to anyone in need.

He was known for his outstanding work ethic and devotion to his church family and friends. His greatest attribute was his outstanding love for his family. Over the years he and his wife offered a loving home and friendship to many in their community and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sheila M. Hourigan; three daughters, Missy (Mike) Mackin of Louisville, Christian (Kelli) Kell of Cleveland, Tenn., and Catherine (Zack) Tate of Madison, Ala.; three sons, Thomas (Debra) Hourigan of Richmond, Scott (Ingrid) Hourigan of Bardstown and Robert (Liz) Hourigan of Georgetown, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a special couple he and his wife loved and “adopted” into their life, Clinton D. and Jamie Wandle.

In keeping with the family wishes, the memorial service is noon Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, at the River of Life Church with the Rev. Kyle Yankey and the Rev. Bill Holland officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Burial is in the Bethlehem Cemetery.

Visitation is after 11 a.m. Thursday,, Sept. 18, 2025, at the church.

Carey and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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