Obituary: Roberta Jewell Glasscock, 93, Taylorsville

Roberta Jewell Glasscock, 93, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2026, at the home of her daughters in Prestonsburg. Born Oct. 15, 1932, in Meade County, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ethel Betty Pack Lawson.

ROBERTA JEWELL GLASSCOCK

Roberta was known for her strong work ethic, dedicating many years to working in several restaurants as well as at Glasscock Sawmill. Alongside her husband, C.L., she helped establish Mission for Christ Church. She was also a devoted member of Taylorsville First Baptist Church and was involved in the Lay Missions Ministry. In addition to her service to her church, Roberta proudly served on the Spencer County School Board for 12 years.

Above all, she was a loving wife and wonderful mother. She found joy in fishing, gardening and feeding her hummingbirds.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Lee “C.L.” Glasscock Jr., and four siblings, Arvin, Buster and Phillip Lawson and Della Morgan.

She is survived by her daughters, Lorrie Neeley (Charles) of Prestonsburg, Rhonda Boguskie of Taylorsville, Cheryl Hughes (Gary) of Morgantown, Monica Kracht (Douglas) of Petersburg, Indiana, and Marsha Dailey (Eddie) of Owensboro; her sons, Mark Glasscock (Karen) of Bloomfield and Carl Lee Glasscock III (Susan) of Taylorsville; her brother, Lonnie (Dorothy) Lawson of Meade County; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Roberta Jewell Glasscock will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2026, at Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Bro. Raymond Snider will officiate. Interment will be in Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Friday after 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service.

Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

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