Obituary: Roger Allen, 56, Bardstown

Roger Allen, 56, of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at Baptist Health Louisville. He played basketball in high school at Bardstown High School. He enjoyed fishing and liked watching U of L sports games. He was a security guard at Heaven Hill for years. He loved his dog Molly and was a Christian.

ROGER ALLEN

He is preceded in death by his mother, Linda Carrier; three uncles, Hank Duncan, Jerry Smith, and Ricky Spalding; and his maternal grandparents, Nathanial “Junior” Duncan Jr. and Anna Lorine Hutchins Duncan.

He is survived by four aunts, Cathy Duncan Smith, Norma Jean Duncan Spalding, who also was his caregiver, June “Sissy” Duncan (Joe Gary) Ballard, and Betty Carol Duncan; three cousins, Paul Smith, Nathan Tingle, and Michael Tingle; and several friends.

Cremation was chosen and his graveside service will be at a later date at Bardstown Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-