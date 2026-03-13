Obituary: Roger Dobson, 83, New Haven

Roger Dobson, 83, of New Haven, died peacefully Monday, March 9, 2026, at his home. He was born Jan. 26, 1943, in Greensburg to the late Otis Dobson and Sybil Webster.

ROGER DOBSON

He retired from Kroger and was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also loved watching the birds from his window.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Charlotte Hess Dobson; two daughters, Cindy (Mark) Mercer of Sorrento, Fla., and Millie Holt of Bloomfield; three grandchildren, Shae (Blake) McCowan of Georgetown, Megan Mercer-Miles of Bardstown and Andrew Mercer of New Haven; and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Dr. Phil Yuhas officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 8-10 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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