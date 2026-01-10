Obituary: Ronald Wayne Nally, 77, Bardstown

Ronald Wayne Nally, 77, of Bardstown, died Sunday Jan. 4, 2026. He retired from American Fuji Seal (Owens-Illinois) as a member of the maintenance department.

He graduated from Bardstown High School as part of the Class of 1966. He was a proud member of their football team under Hall of Fame Coach Garnis Martin. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard as a boiler room technician during Vietnam aboard USCG Rush (WHEC-723) stationed out of Treasure Island, Calif.

He was an active Little League Baseball coach and Pee-Wee football team Dad for his son’s youth teams in the 1980’s. He was an avid University of Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan along with past passions for hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Denham and Dorothy Nally; his wife, Linda S. Nally; and an infant son, Kevin S. Nally.

He is survived by one daughter, Erin Fauss (Tommy Goodman) of Bardstown; one son, Alex W. Nally of Owensboro; Two granddaughters, Jennifer Fauss of Caddo Mills, Texas, and Rachel Rosario of Bardstown; three grandsons, Jacob Cougot of Bowdoinham, Maine, and Trey Nally and Ty Nally, both of Owensboro; One sister, Lottie N. Winkler; one niece, Niki (Johnny) Howard of Bardstown; one nephew, Chad Winkler of Bardstown; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and extended family and lifelong friends, Jess Wheat, Frank Jones, Glen Logston, and Trudie Mattingly.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial and military honors at Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

