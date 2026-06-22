Obituary: Rosalie Boone Dile, 87, Bardstown

Rosalie Boone Dile, 87, of Bardstown, died Friday, June 19, 2026, and returned to her heavenly Father. She was born Rosalie M. Freimark, one of six children to the late Ricka and Ervin H. Freimark Sr.

ROSALIE BOONE DILE

She was a retired nursing assistant from Flaget Hospital where she worked for more than 20 years. She was a former member of the Women’s Auxiliary for the VFW in Flat Rock, Mich. She enjoyed crossstitch, working jigsaw puzzles, and Bible study, but mostly enjoyed spending quality time with her kids and grandkids.

She was blessed to live a life so full that it beautifully spanned five generations not once but twice in her lifetime. First in the 1980 with the birth of her first grandson then again in 2020 with the birth of her great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Don Boone; her second husband, Henry Dile; one grandson, Joey Newton; three infant great-great-grandchildren, Cynthia Boone, Noah Grubbs, and Rosalie Grubbs; one stepson, Eddie Dile; one step grandson, Derek Dile; one infant sister, Shirley Freimark; and two brothers, Ervin Freimark Jr. and John Freimark.

Her pride and joy in her life were her five children.

She is survived by four daughters, Brenda (David) Sims, Cathy (Hal) Newton, Denise (Gary) Boone, and Becky (Ralph) Opfer; one son, Daniel (Billie Jo) Boone; one sister, Judy Jones of Atlanta, Mich.; one brother, Ken Freimark of Milan, Mich.; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren with the fourth expected in July; four stepchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; 21 great-stepgrandchildren; two great-great-stepgrandchildren; and several generations of nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with an 11 a.m. prayer service Wednesday. Cremation will follow.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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