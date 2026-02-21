Obituary: Rosella C. Ware, 88, Bardstown

Rosella C. Ware, 88, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at her home. She was born April 3, 1937, in Bald Knob to the late Sergeant and Beulah Smithers Calvert.

She retired from Kroger. What she loved more than anything was the ocean and spending time at the beach. She loved doing things outside and being in the sun, it was her pride and joy. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family. She was also a proud member of Bernheim Forest. You could always find her out and about doing something, staying busy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Barry Thomas Manns; one grandson, Patrick Skaggs; two brothers, Sergeant Calvert Jr., and Thompson Calvert; and three sisters, Imogene Riddle, Jane Barber, and Victoria Coleman.

She is survived by two daughters, Teena (Larry) Shaver of Loretto and Jennifer Bertram of Bardstown; three sons, Marvin Manns of Louisville, and twins, Thompson Manns and Darryl Manns, both of Taylorsville; one sister, Ernestine O’Connell of Bardstown; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren also survive.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation was chosen by the family. There will be no services at this time.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

