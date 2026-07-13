Obituary: Roy Lee Hahn, 82, Bardstown

Roy Lee Hahn, 82, of Bardstown, died Sunday, July 12, 2026, at his daughter’s residence. He was born Oct. 16, 1943, in Nelson County. He was a former employee for Bird and Son Vinyl. He loved country music and he played many instruments. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, and a simple man who loved his animals, especially his dogs.

ROY LEE HAHN

He was preceded in death by one son, Timmy Hahn; and parents, Lester and Eliza Hahn.

He is survived by his wife, Maryann Marshall Hahn of Bardstown; three children, Shannon Hahn of New Haven, Lora (Stacy) Festervan of Bardstown, and Jonathan (Donna) Hahn of Ekron; one sister, Linda Gail Simpson of Nelson County; one brother, Danny Hahn of Nelson County; nine grandchildren, Samantha Hahn, Dylan Hahn, Dustin Hahn, Emalee Hahn, Austin Hahn, Dalton Festervan, Lakin Festervan, Logan Festervan, and Nathan Festervan; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2026 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Alzheimer’s Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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