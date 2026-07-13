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Obituary: Roy Lee Hahn, 82, Bardstown

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Roy Lee Hahn, 82, of Bardstown, died Sunday, July 12, 2026, at his daughter’s residence. He was born Oct. 16, 1943, in Nelson County. He was a former employee for Bird and Son Vinyl. He loved country music and he played many instruments. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, and a simple man who loved his animals, especially his dogs.

ROY LEE HAHN

He was preceded in death by one son, Timmy Hahn; and parents, Lester and Eliza Hahn.

He is survived by his wife, Maryann Marshall Hahn of Bardstown; three children, Shannon Hahn of New Haven, Lora (Stacy) Festervan of Bardstown, and Jonathan (Donna) Hahn of Ekron; one sister, Linda Gail Simpson of Nelson County; one brother, Danny Hahn of Nelson County; nine grandchildren, Samantha Hahn, Dylan Hahn, Dustin Hahn, Emalee Hahn, Austin Hahn, Dalton Festervan, Lakin Festervan, Logan Festervan, and Nathan Festervan; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2026 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Alzheimer’s Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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