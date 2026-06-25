Obituary: Ruben Call Barnett, 92, Bardstown

Ruben Call Barnett, 92, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born May 12, 1934, in Bloomfield to the late Pete and Kate Call Barnett.

RUBEN CALL BARNETT

He was a retired employee of Schenley Distillery and was a farmer and avid outdoorsman who loved his cattle and machinery. He attended Mill Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Jean Barnett; one sister, Louise Primm Miller; and one brother, James Barnett.

He is survived two sons, Ruben C. (Connie Sue) Barnett II of Bardstown and Tim (Laura) Barnett of Bloomfield; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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