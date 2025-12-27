Obituary: Sally Etta Ehlers, 86, Bardstown

Sally Etta Ehlers, 86, of Bardstown, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2025, at her home. She was born Aug. 8, 1939, in Washington County to the late Hubert and Bertha Case Brothers.

SALLY ETTA EHLERS

She retired from Heaven Hill Distillery. She loved old time country music, playing cards and doing puzzles. She also loved the Oakland Raiders, who became the Los Angeles Raiders, and are now the Las Vegas Raiders. She was a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Murle Ehlers; one sister, Christine Jenkins Lewis; and three brothers, Hubert Brothers, Roscoe Brothers, and Gale Dillman Brothers.

She is survived by three sons, William (Penny) Ehlers of LaGrange, Ga., Michael (Michelle) Ehlers of Bardstown and Richard (Maria) Ehlers of LaGrange; four grandchildren, Billy Ehlers, Amber Ehlers Martin, Derek Ehlers, and Nicholas Ehlers Patterson; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Todd Davis officiating. Burial is in the church cemtery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown and 10-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-