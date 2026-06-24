Obituary: Scott Fredrick Buchanan, 65, New Haven

Scott Fredrick Buchanan, 65, of New Haven, died Tuesday, June 24, 2026.

SCOTT FREDRICK BUCHANAN

He was a loving father, son, brother and uncle. He was an avid enjoyer of anything outdoors. He grew up in Illinois raised on a steady diet of baseball,basketball,football and fishing at the creek. His passion for these activities carried over to his sons, Jordan and Patrick.

He always had a competitive spirit and a positive attitude on life. If you were on the golf course or fishing hole with him a competition would always commence. He will be deeply missed.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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