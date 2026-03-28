Obituary: Shelly Renee Adkins, 50, Bardstown

Shelly Renee Adkins, 50, of Bardstown, died peacefully Friday, March 27, 2026. She was born August 30, 1975, in Ashland to Pete and Gail Adkins.

SHELLY RENEE ADKINS

She was a fighter. At the age of 12, she was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that brought many challenges throughout her life. Yet, those who knew her understand that she was far more than her diagnosis.

She was a true ray of sunshine. Her big, toothy smile could melt anyone’s heart. She was the best secret keeper and a comforting presence to those around her. She found joy in music, Big Macs, and most of all, being surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was a gift to everyone blessed enough to know her. The light in her eyes and the joy in her heart were truly contagious — to know her was to love her.

As written in Matthew 5:8, “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.” This verse beautifully reflects her life and offers comfort in her passing. She lived with a pure and loving heart, bringing warmth and compassion to all she encountered. She was a blessing to her family and friends, and they find peace in knowing she is now welcomed into Heaven with open arms, free from the burdens of this world.

She will be remembered for her radiant smile, her joyful giggle, and her kind, gentle spirit.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ilean Gail Adkins.

She is survived by her father, Pete Adkins; and three sisters: Angie (Vince) Hall, Tawnya (Cody) Dingler, and Tara (Josh) Mullins.

A celebration of her life is 4 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2026, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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