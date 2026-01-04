Obituary: Sherri Ellen Phillips Edelen, 57, formerly of Springfield

Sherri Ellen Phillips Edelen, 57, of Louisville, formerly of Springfield, died at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, at her home. She was born in Lebanon Sept. 18, 1968, to the late Donald William and Florene Coulter Phillips.

She was a member of the St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, a 1986 graduate of Washington County High School and a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University. She was a former social worker for Community Action and a former employee of General Electric.

Preceding her in death was an infant brother, Gary Phillips (April 24, 1959).

Survivors include her husband, John Patrick Edelen of Louisville; one daughter, Brooke Edelen of Louisville; one stepdaughter, Tabitha Ross (Jimmy) of Lexington; one stepson, Marcus Gilbert (Hana) of Bardstown; one sister, Tina Fenwick of LaGrange; one brother, Billy Phillips (Tammy) of Springfield; one granddaughter, Jacqueline Edelen of Louisville; and five stepgrandchildren, Justyn Ross, Justus Ross, Penelope Gilbert, Hiromi Gilbert, and Johan Gilbert.

The prayer service is 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service and burial on Cemetery Hill.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

