Obituary: Shirley Ann Mattingly Adair, 74, New Hope

Shirley Ann Mattingly Adair, 74, of New Hope, died Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, at Springview Hospital in Lebanon.

She was born Jan. 28, 1951, in Louisville to the late Joseph Christopher and Martha Ella Curry Mattingly. She was a teachers aid at St. Catherine School and also worked at a child care center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Noe.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald L. Adair of New Hope; two daughters, Stacie Nally of New Hope and Jessie (Lewis) Clements of Raywich; three sisters, Linda (David) Arnett of Cox’s Creek, Marsha (Cliff) Pfeister of Louisville and Betty (Herbie) Ramser of Harned; three brothers, Joseph Mattingly Jr. of Leitchfield, Me., Michael (Wanda) Mattingly of Louisville and Tommy (Kilee) Mattingly of New Albany, Ind.; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The prayer service is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at the William R. Rust New Haven Chapel with the Rev. Biju Chathely officiating. Burial is at a later date in the St. Catherine Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in the chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

