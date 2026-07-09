Obituary: Shirley Atwood Hillard, 65, Glendale

Shirley Atwood Hillard, 65, of Glendale died Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at Kessington Manor Care and Rehabilitations Center. She was born Dec. 10, 1960, in Munich Germany to Ray and Lotte (Harthouse) Atwood.

SHIRLEY ATWOOD HILLARD

She was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt. She enjoyed reading, knitting and loved her family dearly. She took pride in being a diligent homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, David Hillard; and two brothers, Ricky Atwood and Gary Atwood.

She is survived by one daughter, Angie (Ben) Meredith of Glendale; three grandchildren, Alex, Logan and Bella; one nephew, Justin Atwood; and missed by cousins, friends and a devoted church family.

The funeral was Monday, July 27, 2026, at the Cecilia Baptist Church with Bro. Donnie Davis officiating.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel was in charge of arrangements.

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