Obituary: Stella Hardin, 80, Cox’s Creek

Stella Hardin, 80, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 4, 1945, in Lebanon.

STELLA HARDIN

She loved to garden, can foods, and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry N. Hardin; one son, David Patrick Hardin; one grandson, Logan Thomas Fulkerson; and one son-in-law, J.T. Fulkerson.

She is survived by two daughters, Tammy Fulkerson of Cox’s Creek and Rhonda (Mark) Greenwell of Greenbriar; and one son, Jerry Bryan (Chasity) Hardin of Bloomfield; one sister, Faye (Ronnie) Pittman of Campbellsville; six grandchildren, Kimberly Chasteen, Brandon Greenwell, John Thomas (Lavender) Fulkerson III, Kaleb Hardin, Cheyenne Hardin-Smith and Ali Grace Nalley; and two great-grandchildren, Elaina Jayne Chasteen and Hayden Elise Chasteen.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with Chaplain Terry Troutman officiating. Burial is in the Benningfield Cemetery in Marion County.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

