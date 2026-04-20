Obituary: Susan K. Downs, 75, Bardstown

Susan K. Downs, 75, of Bardstown, died Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at Sunrise Manor Nursing in Hodgenville. She was born Jan. 8, 1951, in Bardstown to the late Joe and Lucille Sigman Hurst.

SUSAN K. DOWNS

She was an artistic person, always crafting and making things. She enjoyed painting pottery and sewing.

She is survived by her husband, John Downs; one daughter, Michelle (Keith) Baca of Ashland, Va.; one son, Anthony “Tony” Downs of Louisville; one sister, JoEllen (Ronald) Traver of Oklahoma;one brother, Stu (Donna) Hurst of Bardstown; and one grandchild.

In honoring her wishes, cremation was chosen by the family.

Memorial visitation is 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a service later that afternoon.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.

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