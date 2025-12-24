Obituary: Tabitha Denise Burkhead, 43, Springfield

Tabitha Denise Burkhead, 43, of Springfield, died Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at her home. She was born March 25, 1982, in Louisville to James Onis and Sue Carol Chesser Burkhead. She was a former server at Colton’s Steak House, and she enjoyed fishing and loved her pets.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Onis Burkhead and Edith Pearl Milburn Hefley; and her maternal grandfather, Truman Chesser.

She is survived by her parents, James and Sue Carol Burkhead; one sister, Christy Fetherolf of Bloomfield; one brother, James Brandon Burkhead of Bloomfield; her maternal grandmother, Linda Chesser of Taylorsville; two nieces, Mackenzie (Jacob) Rogers and Breanna Burkhead; and one great-nephew, Jackson.

Her family respectfully chosen cremation with no public services.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

