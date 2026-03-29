Obituary: Technical Sergeant Ashley Brooke Young Pruitt, 34

Technical Sergeant Ashley Brooke Young Pruitt, 34, died Thursday, March 12, 2026, while serving her country during Operation “Epic Fury”. She was one of six service members who perished aboard a KC-135 air tanker that went down during the operation.

TECHNICAL SERGEAN ASHLEY BROOKE YOUNG PRUITT

She was born and raised in Bardstown. Her dedication to service began early. She was an active member of the Nelson County High School JROTC program throughout her high school years, where her commitment and leadership first took shape. She continued her path at the University of Louisville as part of the ROTC program before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 2017.

She proudly served as a boom operator, a role she embraced with both precision and pride. Her assignments took her to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla.; Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma; and Sumpter Smith Air National Guard Base in Birmingham, Ala.

Through her dedication and expertise, she rose to the rank of Technical Sergeant and became a boom instructor, mentoring and shaping the next generation of airmen. She was widely regarded as fierce, a true force of nature, and radiant — someone who could light up any room she entered. Her determination, paired with a genuine sincerity in how she carried herself, earned her trust and respect far beyond her rank.

While she deeply loved her career and her country, nothing compared to the love she held for her family. She was a devoted wife and a deeply loving mother, and those closest to her knew she was living in her happiest chapter. Her strength, warmth, and unwavering devotion created a home filled with love and laughter.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Ray Young; her maternal grandparents, Joe and Corine Downs; and her paternal grandfather, Raymond Young.

She is survived by her loving husband, Greg Pruitt; one daughter, Emilia; one stepson, Ollie; her parents, Patrick and Grace Young; one brother, Technical Sergeant Blake Young (Isa); and her paternal grandmother, JoAnn Myers (Gil).

Her life was one of purpose, courage, and deep love. She leaves behind a legacy of service and a family who will carry her spirit forward with pride. As one Chief Master Sergeant reflected, “she was the best of us.”

She will arrive at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 9, 2026, at Samuels Field Airport in Bardstown for a dignified transfer and escort through Bardstown to Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Billy Cross officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home

In honoring her and her family’s wishes, cremation will follow the services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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