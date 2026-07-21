Obituary: Teresa Denise Thompson, 68, Bardstown

Teresa Denise Thompson, 68, of Bardstown, died at UL South Hospital Saturday, July 18, 2026, with family by her side. She was born on January 28, 1958, in Bardstown to the late Joseph Preston and Mary Louise Bryan Nalley.

TERESA DENISE THOMPSON

She retired from Bardstown City Schools. Her greatest joy in life was being called “MeMe.” Above all else, she cherished her grandchildren. They were the light of her life, and nothing brought her greater joy than loving them and watching them grow.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Michael Anthony Thompson; and several brothers and sisters whom she loved and missed dearly.

Survivors include one daughter, Lauren Metcalf (JB); one son, Donald “Eric” Gilkey; four sisters, Fran McBride (Phil), Margaret Anderson, Rita Rice (Doug), and Debbie Portman (Bob); three brothers, Jackie Nalley (Louise), Tom Nalley (Brenda), and Jerry Nalley; four grandchildren, Easton Beavers, Rylan Beavers, Wyatt Gilkey and Ellisyn Metcalf; and a host of other family and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date, where her ashes will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband.

Schoppenhorst Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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