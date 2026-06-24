Obituary: Terry Santos Moore, 25, Bardstown

Terry Santos Moore, 25, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, June 23, 2026. He was born April 17, 2001, in Louisville.

TERRY SANTOS MOORE

He was very outgoing and always ready to lend a helping hand. He loved doing anything outdoors such as camping, hiking, and walking. He had a love for animals and farm life. He also enjoyed basketball and football. He was a simple man who loved his family and wanted the world to be a better place. He lived his life the way he wanted to live it.

He is survived by three sisters, Megan (David) Bowser of Lawrenceburg, Patricia (Michael) Franke and Kayla Moore, both of Bardstown; three brothers, William “Willy” (Olivia) Moore and Justin (Grace) Moore, both of Bardstown, and Gary Moore of Bloomfield; and several nieces and nephews, Henry Bowser, Caroline Moore, Valerie Moore, Parker Collins Moore, Cooper Jett Moore, Liam Cornell, Kanan Harris, Noah, Isabella, and Michael Franke, with one on the way.

The family has chosen cremation.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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