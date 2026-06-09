Obituary: Theresa Fulkerson, 70, Cox’s Creek

Theresa Fulkerson, 70, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, June 6, 2026, at her home. She was born June 15, 1955 in Nelson County.

THERESA FULKERSON

She loved yard sales, consignment stores, always looking for a bargain. She worked as a cafeteria worker for Cox’s Creek Elementary before switching to work at Flaget Memorial Hospital in the cafeteria.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Bennie and Della Mae Gilkey; two sisters, Barbara Sherron and Martha Fogle; and two brothers, Johnnie Gilkey and Bennie David Gilkey.

She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Harold Fulkerson of Cox’s Creek; one son, Emmett Harold (JaDonna) Fulkerson of New Hope; one sister, Linda (Harold) Borders of Bardstown; two brothers, Keith (Anne) Gilkey and James William “Bill” Gilkey, both of Bardstown; three granddaughters, Emma Reese Fulkerson, Cali Grace Fulkerson, and Drew Elise Fulkerson; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Pastor Jim Bratcher officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-