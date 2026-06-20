Obituary: Timothy Mark ‘Tim’ Gahlinger, 69, Taylorsville

Timothy Mark “Tim” Gahlinger, 69, of Taylorsville, died Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at his home. He was born Sept. 21, 1956, in Louisville to the late Charles Earl and Marguerite Cecilia O’Bryan Gahlinger.

TIMOTHY MARK “TIM” GAHLINGER

He was a retired distribution manager for Hibu. He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and was a Fourth Degree Knight of the All Saints Knights of Columbus Council #14234. He loved trains and his jeep. He enjoyed Star Trek, westerns and Yosemite Sam.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one nephew, Jamie Gottbrath.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Thompson Gahlinger; one daughter, Sarah Homuth of Taylorsville; three sisters, Linda (Vincent) Gottbrath, Debbie (John) Reiss and Terri Bauer, all of Louisville; two grandchildren, Lilly Homuthc and Cody Homuth; two nieces, Rebecca (Matt) Hagan of Taylorsville and Megan (Mark) Hamilton of Mount Washington; and one great-niece, Avery Hagan.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2026, at All Saints Catholic Church with the Rev. Quan Nguyen officiating. Burial is in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation is 9-10:45 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2026, at All Saints Catholic Church.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

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