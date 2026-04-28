Obituary: Timothy Wade Bateman, 58, Cox’s Creek

Timothy Wade Bateman, 58, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, April 25, 2026 at Flaget Hospital in Bardstown.

TIMOTHY WADE BATEMAN

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Linda Bateman.

He is survived by one daughter, Amber Nicole Bateman (William); one son, Dustin Wade Bateman (Emily); three brothers, William Bateman Jr., Troy Allen Bateman and Kevin Todd Bateman; three grandchildren, Nathan, Nash and Bodhi; his companion, Twana Luck; his ex-wife, Janel Bateman; a host of nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Marcus Harrison.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at the funeral home. with visitation from 11:00 am until service time at 6:00.

Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

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