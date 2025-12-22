Obituary: Todd Calin Jenkins, 65, Hodgenville

Todd Calin Jenkins, 65, of Hodgenville, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2025, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born in Elizabethtown Aug. 3, 1960, to the late Cleon Ray and Jackie Wanda Griffin Jenkins. He was a Christian by faith.

He was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. He was an avid fisherman he loved fly fishing and his dogs.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Penny Skaggs Jenkins of Hodgenville; one daughter, Abbigayle Elizabeth (Paul) Froschauer of Texas; one son, Phillip (Caroline) DeSpain of Campbellsville; one sister, Maryann (Randy) Lickteig of Kansas; two brothers, David (Karen) Jenkins and Gary Griffin, both of Louisville; three granddaughters, Trinity Brooke, Molly Elizabeth, and Rose Evelyn Froschauer; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with his wishes cremation was chosen.

The William R. Rust Funeral home Hodgenville Chapel was in charge of arrangements.

