Obituary: Tommy Wayne ‘T.J.’ Noel Jr., 48, formerly of Springfield

Tommy Wayne “T.J.” Noel Jr., 48, of Danville, formerly of Springfield, died Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

He is survived by his fiancee, Angie Stinnett of Danville; his father, Tommy Wayne Noel Jr. of Springfield; one daughter, Kelcie (Nathan Cunningham) of Danville; one sister, Jill (Kevin) Spalding of Springfield; and one brother, Wayne (Heather) Noel of Springfield.

The Funeral Mass is noon Monday, July 6, 2026, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with burial in the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 6, 2026, at the church.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

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