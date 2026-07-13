Obituary: Tony Sidebottom, 69, New Haven

Tony Sidebottom, 69, of New Haven, died Saturday, July 11, 2026. He was retired from Gates Rubber. He worked at GBMC, worked for Barton’s Distillery, and was an independent contractor, building homes as well. He was a member of Rolling Fork Baptist Church and an avid hunter and outdoorsman.

TONY SIDEBOTTOM

He was the kind of man you could always count on. He was hardworking, dependable, generous, and never met a stranger. His quiet acts of kindness and strong work ethic left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

For nearly 49 years, he shared a beautiful life with the love of his life, his wife, Laurinda (Bubbles). Just days shy of celebrating their 49th wedding anniversary, they had built a life rooted in love, commitment, and family. Together they raised two children, Daniel and Laura, and created a home where family always came first.

Nothing brought him greater joy than being “Papaw” to his four grandchildren. He found happiness in the outdoors. Whether he was hunting, fishing, or running his beagle dogs, he cherished the peace and beauty of nature.

The family asks that those who wish to honor Tony do so by lending a helping hand to someone in need, spending time with those they love, and living with the same generosity and hardworking spirit that he lived.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Amber Nicole Sidebottom; his parents, Warren and Virginia Sidebottom; and five siblings.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Bubbles; one daughter, Laura Upchurch (Zach) of Bardstown; one son, Daniel Sidebottom (Casey) of Hodgenville; four sisters, Donna Glasser (Jerry), Judy Sidebottom, Regina Armante, and Denise Sidebottom; one brother, Jerry Sidebottom; four cherished grandchildren, Raegan, Camden, Lillie, and Conner; and many other loving family members and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2026, at the Rolling Fork Baptist Church.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2026, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home, New Haven.

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