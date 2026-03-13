Obituary: Vicki Lynn Saul, 63, Bardstown

Vicki Lynn Saul, 63, of Bardstown, died peacefully Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at her home. She was born Dec. 28, 1962 in Louisville.

VICKI LYNN SAUL

She was a hard worker her entire life. She did everything to provide for her daughters, and had plenty of time for Gary Allan concerts and Goodwilling in between. She loved reality TV, especially 90 Day Fiancee, and always looked forward to Christmas time every year. She was caring, and always thought of others first.

She was preceded in death by her parents, JoAnn Kettler Wagner and Raymond T. Wagner Jr.; her maternal grandparents, Bernard and Anna Kettler; her paternal grandparents, Raymond T Wagner Sr. and Mary Walter Wagner; and her beloved Labradoodle, Hachi.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Chuck Saul of Bardstown; two daughters, Lilianna Saul of Bardstown and Rayanna Saul Fesenmyer (Clayton) of Bowling Green; and one brother, Jeffrey B. Wagner (Robin) of Arizona. She is also remembered fondly by her best friend of 26 years, Tessa Peters (Stroupe), her husband Chipper, their three children, Seth, Ryan and KayLynn, and their extended family.

The graveside burial at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2026 at the Bardstown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the family’s GoFundMe for funeral and interment expenses. https://gofund.me/1cf04b7e0

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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