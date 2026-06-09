Obituary: Wanda Neal, 72, Bardstown

Wanda Neal, 72, of Bardstown, died Sunday, June 7, 2026. She was born March 11, 1954, in Nelson County.

WANDA NEAL

She loved to garden, and especially grow flowers and vegetables. She was a great cook and enjoyed cooking and canning. She was in love with horses and her purple martins. She dedicated her life to her kids and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Lee and Mary Ethel Downs; one sister, Mary Rose Kidwell; and four brothers, LeRoy Downs, Harry Truman Downs, Joseph Harold Downs, and Joseph Ronnie Downs.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Neal of Bardstown; one daughter, Tammy (Mickey) Ayers of Chaplin; one son, Danny (Kristi) Gilkey of Bardstown; one sister, Virginia Ann Downs; two brothers, C.A. (Dorothy) Downs and William “Billy” Downs; five grandchildren, Shiley (Stanton) McCauley, Joseph (Miranda) Gilkey, Dannielle (Cole Mattingly) Gilkey, Ayden (Ali Thornsbery) Gilkey, and Evan Raikes; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt McCauley and Katy Grace Mattingly; and several nieces, nephews, and close friends.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow with Bro. Gary Chesser officiating.

Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Thursday,, June 11, 2026 with a private burial at a later date at St. Thomas Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to Mill Creek Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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