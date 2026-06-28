Obituary: Wayne ‘Wayne’O’ Cundiff, 62, Boston

Wayne “Wayne’O” Cundiff, 62, of Boston, died Thursday, June 25, 2026, at his home with his family by his side. He was born Jan. 28, 1964, in Bardstown to Wilson and Lucille Wimpsett Cundiff.

WAYNE “WAYNE’O” CUNDIFF

He was a Christian by faith and a member of Rolling Fork Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

He was the owner of Wayne’O Garage for 30 years. He served on the Rolling Fork Fire Department board of directors since 2011 and proudly served as the board’s president. He was a Kentucky Colonel. For 34 years he brought joy with lights at the Kentucky Railway Museum. He was always ready to sponsor in the community and was dearly loved.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbie D Gardner and Linda Ashby; and one brother, Fabian Cundiff.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lynette Downs Cundiff of Boston; three daughters, Jessica Cundiff, Hannah (Chandler) Greenwell of Bardstown and Andrea (Vinny Collins) Cundiff of Boston; one sister, Stephanie Farmer (Kaye) of Boston, Mass.; one brother, Frank Farmer of Florida; one sister-in-law, Pat Cundiff; two grandchildren, Thomas “Little O” Cundiff and Cobi “Jr” Collins; two honorary sisters, Christine Sherrard and Jeanette Ralston; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, with Deacon Sam Johnson officiating, Burial is in the St Catherine Catholic Church Cemtery.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2026, and 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Timmy Bartley, Scott Bartley, Mike Mattingly, Mike Newton, Bret Johnson and Jay Wimsett. Honorary Pallbearers are Uncle Don Koch and Charles Sherrard.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Catherine Catholic Church or Rolling Fork Baptist Church.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of services.

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