Obituary: William Albertus Smith, 87, Bardstown

William Albertus Smith, 87, of Bardstown, died Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Flaget Hospital. He was born June 24, 1938, in Springfield. He was son of William Joseph and Nellie Rebecca Rudd Smith.

He was a retired press operator for General Electric. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and was an avid golfer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Lillian Kidwell, Clarine Carrico (Maurice), and Patricia Ann O’bryan (Donnie); one brother, Charles Robert Smith; and two brothers-in-law, Leo Carrico and Shirley Duggins.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Leake Smith of Bardstown; one daughter, Luisha Ann McArdle of Jeffersonville, Ind.; three sons, William Chad Smith of Lawrenceburg, William Joseph “Jody” Smith of Charlestown, Ind. and Richard Shawn Smith; three sisters, Sara Francis Jones (Casey), Rebecca Carrico (Jimmy), Carolyn Faye Smith (Roy); two brothers, Joe Murray Smith (Imelda) and John Bernard Smith (Rosemary); two sisters-in-law, Beverly Smith and Louise Duggins; four grandchildren, Brittany, Luke, Elizabeth, Amanda and Sophia; and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Fairfield.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2026, and 8:30-9:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





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