Obituary: William David ‘Bill’ Beam, 61, Bardstown

William David “Bill” Beam, 61, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at his home. He retired from Polyair where he was a quality manager.

WILLIAM DAVID “BILL” BEAM

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He loved his family dearly, and nothing brought him more joy than time spent with his children and grandchildren. He was known lovingly as “Pop” to his family. He cherished every moment with them and was incredibly proud of the family he helped build.

He was a man who truly valued friendship and appreciated quality time filled with laughter, stories, and the kind of companionship that lasts a lifetime. He also enjoyed off-roading and relaxing with his favorite Westerns. He was steady, genuine, and always treasured the simple moments spent with the people he cared about most.

Bill will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. His warmth, loyalty, and the memories made will live on in the hearts of those who were blessed to share life with him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Belle Beam, and one son, David Winn Beam.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marsha Beam; his children,

one daughter, Emily Heaton (Nicholas); one son, Benjamin Beam (Haley); one sister, Anne Margaret Pardieu; two brothers, Troy Beam (Elaine) and John Ed Beam (Kate); four grandchildren, Thompson Wynn Heaton, Arabelle Heaton, Willett Heaton, and one on the way, Evelyn Beam; and several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, and 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at Bardstown Baptist Church

A graveside service follows visitation on Wednesday, Jan. 7, ,2026 at St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bardstown Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-