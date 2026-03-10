Obituary: William David Eugene Jenkins, 66, Bardstown

William David Eugene Jenkins, 66, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Louisville at UofL at Jewish Hospital. He was born May 16, 1959, in Bardstown to the late Joseph Lydian Sr. and Mary Jane Motley.

WILLIAM DAVID EUGENE JENKINS

He was a retired letter carrier for the post office. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and listening to music. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of Bardstown 1st Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Pulliam; and two brothers, Donald Jenkins and Michael Motley.

He is survived by three daughters, Danon Jenkins of Pittsburg, Calif., Ailene Jenkins of Louisville and Allison Elliott of Indiana; three sons, Dameon Smith of California, David Jenkins of Bardstown and Daniel Jenkins of Idaho;

five sisters, Evelyn Motley and Jacqueline Street, both of Louisville, Rebecca Moon of New Mexico and Emily Tatum and Mary Ann Spears, both of Texas; six brothers, Ernest Jenkins, Rydale Jenkins, Joseph Lydian, Jr., Michael Lydian, David Lydian, all of Bardstown, and Robert Lydian of Georgia; his stepmother, Mary Emma Lydian of Bardstown; six grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2026, at Bardstown 1st Baptist Church with Bro. David Walker officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2026 at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-