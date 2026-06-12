Obituary: William Joseph ‘Bill’ Ulrich Sr., 94, Bardstown

William Joseph “Bill” Ulrich Sr., 94, of Bardstown, died Thursday, June 11, 2026, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born April 4, 1932, in Louisville to the late Robert G. and Pearl Hall Ulrich.

WILLIAM JOSEPH “BILL” ULRICH SR.

He was a lifelong farmer, an avid woodworker, and a U.S. Navy veteran of the. He was a member of St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church where he formerly served on the finance committee, parish council and school board.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Rita Westfall Ulrich; his second wife, Dorothy K. Ulrich; one sister, Gladys Day; and two brothers, Robert Ulrich and John Ulrich.

He is survived by two daughters, Ariane Marie Ulrich and Nicole (Fred) Greenwell, both of Bardstown; four sons, William J. Ulrich Jr. and James C. (Sandra) Ulrich, and Eric M. (Leigh) Ulrich, all of Coxs Creek, and Patrick D. Ulrich of Bardstown; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Charles Mungai officiating. Burial is in the church cemtery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2026, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Monday prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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