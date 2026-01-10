Obituary: William Lynn ‘Billy’ Cook, 73, Boston

William Lynn “Billy” Cook, 73, of Boston, died Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born Aug. 30, 1952, in Louisville to his parents, Wallace and Lanora Combs Cook.

He was a Baptist by faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Lanora Cook; and two brothers, Kevin Cook and Keith Cook.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Sue Waddle Cook; one son, Jeffrey Cook; one sister, Beverley (Michael) Calhoun; and three grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen with no visitation or service scheduled at this time.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of arrangements.

