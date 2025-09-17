Obituary: William Rudolph Redmon, 93, Bloomfield

William Rudolph Redmon, 93, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at his home. He was born Oct. 26, 1931, in Nelson County to the late Tom and Eunice Deacon Redmon.

WILLIAM RUDOLPH REDMON

He was a farmer and carpenter and was a member of Chaplin Christian Church (Disciples of Church) where he served as treasurer, deacon and elder emeritus.

He was a proud U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was an avid UK and Cincinnati Reds fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Nancy Redmon; one daughter, Clyda Carol Redmon; four sisters, Iceula White, Gladys Mattingly, Fronie Ulery and Laverne Moore; and one brother, Tom Frank Redmon.

He is survived by one daughter, Gale (Jim) Hundley of Bloomfield; two grandchildren, Jenny (Jason) Kidwell of Bloomfield, and Jamie (Clay) Rogers of Louisville; and five great-grandchildren, Alexis, Carson, Leandra, Sophia, and Isaac.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with. Bro. Josh Simpson and Bro. Winfred Hagerman officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p-.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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