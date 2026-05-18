Primary 2026: NC Gazette offering spreadsheet voting totals live on Election Night

NC Gazette / WBRT Radio

Staff Report

Monday, May 18, 2026 — The Nelson County Gazette will be recording vote totals for the Primary election as the machine totals arrive. We will post a link to our LIVE Google spreadsheet Tuesday evening, and you can watch as we enter the totals as the machine totals arrive at the Nelson County Clerk’s Office.

All of the races previously posted on the Nelson County composite ballot — with both Republican and Democratic candidates — will be included on our election night spreadsheet.

Check for our live link to our live Primary 2026 election totals tomorrow on the Nelson County Gazette Facebook page.

-30-