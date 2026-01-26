Update: Higdon reports on Week 3 of 2026 General Assembly

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Monday, Jan. 26, 2026 — The 2026 Regular Session continued to move forward this week as committees reviewed legislation, heard testimony and advanced bills to the Senate floor. We’re awaiting the state budget and road plan from the House of Representatives, and I continue to pay close attention to both because these proposals set the foundation for what we can do to support education, public safety, roads and local services across Kentucky.

This stage of the session is when we dig into the details, refine proposals and make sure the bills we file are practical, responsible and reflective of what people back home are telling us they need.

GROWN YOUR OWN MOVES FORWARD. One piece of legislation I sponsored that has real momentum is Senate Bill (SB) 22, the ‘Grow Your Own’ bill.

This week, the Senate approved the bill and sent it over to the House for consideration. I’m proud of the work we’ve done on this bill because it addresses a real challenge our communities are facing.

SB 22 expands dual credit opportunities for high school students enrolled in approved teacher apprenticeship programs. Starting in the 2027‑2028 school year, eligible students can complete up to 20 required courses at no cost. This helps future teachers enter the profession with less debt, get real classroom experience and stay rooted in the communities they call home.

We already see success in places like Nelson County, where local students have earned dual credit and moved on to teach in their own schools.

This is about giving young people a clear path into teaching, keeping talented educators in their hometowns and strengthening our local schools. I’m grateful for the bipartisan support this bill has received, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House to move it across the finish line.

PHONE DOWN ACT. Another priority of mine this session is SB 28, the Phone Down Kentucky Act, which I have discussed recently. I filed this bill to improve road safety across the commonwealth.

Currently, Kentucky law prohibits texting while driving, but drivers can still hold their phones, scroll through them or dial numbers while behind the wheel. SB 28 closes that gap by requiring hands-free use of cell phones for all drivers.

By reducing handheld phone use, this legislation addresses one of the leading causes of driver inattention and moves Kentucky toward safer roads for everyone. Thirty-three other states already have similar laws in place.

I am hopeful this bill will earn the support it needs in the House as it continues through the legislative process.

PROPERTY TAX RELIEF FOR SENIORS. SB 51 is a constitutional amendment proposal that would let voters decide whether to freeze increases in the assessed value of homes for Kentuckians age 65 and older, which, in many cases, have priced those who are on fixed incomes out of their homes. Many seniors have told me this issue matters to them, and it’s one of the issues we hear about most in the legislature. I was happy to co-sponsor this bill.

OTHER LEGISLATION MOVING FORWARD.

SENATE BILL 10 is another constitutional amendment and a Senate priority bill that, if approved by voters, would place a limit on gubernatorial pardon powers late in an administration. This bill reflects a long‑standing effort to protect transparency and accountability.

SENATE BILL 13 allows military installations to appoint a nonvoting advisory representative to local planning commissions. The goal is to give nearby bases a formal voice in local land-use decisions that could impact national security or military operations. It ensures better coordination between local governments and military facilities on development projects near their borders.

SENATE BILL 38 cuts costs and ER use by allowing neighborhood pharmacists to receive fair Medicaid reimbursement for all services they are qualified to provide, and at a lower cost to patients than hospitals.

SENATE BILL 40 allows a county judge/executive to fill vacancies on a library board with the fiscal court’s approval, without being required to consider recommendations from the board or the state librarian, if the county has adopted an alternative process. The bill aims to give more autonomy and local accountability in library governance.

SENATE BILL 46 allows schools to use 10‑passenger vans for regular student transportation and approved school activities. I joined many of my colleagues in supporting this measure to give local districts more options for safe and efficient transport.

ADDRESSING SCHOOL COMMUNICATION RULES. The Senate Education Committee, on which I serve as a member, advanced SB 181 this week, a bill that clarifies parts of last year’s school communication law of the same bill number.

After the original law was passed with strong bipartisan support and signed by the governor, concerns emerged in the summer about exactly what was permitted between school staff and students. During committee discussion, I noted that this teachable moment shows the importance of hearing feedback while we are in session, so we can fix issues before schools try to implement them.

SB 181 makes it clear that school‑related calls, virtual instruction with parent involvement and public social media posts are all allowed. This correction strengthens the law and gives families and educators peace of mind about how communication works in their schools.

HEARING FROM CONSTITUENTS. Hearing directly from folks from LaRue, Marion, Nelson, Spencer and Washington counties has been one of the most valuable parts of this session. Whether it’s at committee hearings, community stops or conversations in the Capitol hallways, your input helps shape the work we do here.

We still have a long session ahead, but I’m encouraged by the progress we’re making. I’ll continue working hard to make government work for you.

WINTER WEATHER. Due to severe winter weather, the General Assembly will not convene on Monday, January 26. Session will resume Tuesday, January 27. I’ll have another update for you on week four next week.

I hope you and your loved ones are safe and warm. A big thanks to our road crew workers, first responders, line workers, national guard and others who are out in snow and cold keeping our roads clear, communities safe and power on.

If you have questions or concerns, I’m just a call or an email away. You can reach my office at 502-564-8100 or email me at Jimmy.Higdon@kylegislature.gov.

